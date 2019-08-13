KZN flood victims in limbo in the halls - Misery despite the R151.2m grant

Scores of victims of the recent floods spent freezing winter in dire conditions, in community halls around Durban and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal province despite millions of rands having been set aside to assist them.

The devastating floods resulted in the deaths of 87 people in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Free State provinces on Easter Monday.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced recently that over R151.2m went to KZN to assist victims and their families to deal with the ravages of the floods.

With 71 casualties, KZN was the hardest hit province. Damage to homes and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and sanitation services in the province is estimated at R1.1bn.

The eThekwini metro alone is said to have suffered over R650m in damages.

In Umlazi, south of Durban, 14 people lost their lives and 124 houses were destroyed, especially those in informal settlements and other low-lying areas. Chatsworth, Malvern, Queensburgh, and Mariannhill were also affected.