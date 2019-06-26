Sowetans call for Eskom to have a clear plan

"If Eskom were to get its act together and have a clear plan for us, we will be able to pay for the electricity that we are using."

These are some of the views expressed by residents of Braamfischerville, Soweto, which was identified by Eskom as one of the most troublesome areas in Gauteng.

The power utility released a statement on Monday in which it names its most troublesome areas which had a lot of illegal connections, vandalism and intimidation of workers.

The other troublesome areas are and Klipspruit, also in Soweto, Ivory Park, Orange Farm and Winterveld.

Eskom said the level of bypassing of meters was so high that these areas experience sporadic power supply as transformer become overloaded.

*Nompumelelo, one of the residents in Braamfischerville Phase 2, said community members did not see the value of paying for electricity.