Woman loses car in violent protest

A woman was raped and 20 vehicles pelted with stones while others were burned down during a service delivery protest at Nancefield Hostel in Soweto over electricity blackouts.

Residents of the hostel in Klipspruit, barricaded Klipspruit Valley Road and pelted vehicles passing through the area before midnight on Saturday.

According to provincial police, a woman was raped in the midst of the chaos.

Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said more than 20 motorists were affected by the protest, including a woman who became a victim of rape.

"Police are appealing to members of the public who might have been injured to come forward. Several cases including malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and public violence are being investigated," Dlamini said.

Vuyo Mkhatha, whose vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, was burnt and her driver left fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked during the protest told Sowetan she was disturbed by the incident.

"I run a transport service that ferries staff at Woolworths. My driver was on his way to pick up a few of them who were due to clock in at 2am.

"The protesters ambushed them and hit him with a brick on his head through the window," Mkhatha said.