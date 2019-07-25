Cyril Ramaphosa calls for non-paying residents to cough up for electricity

Special Appropriation Bill for Eskom

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday introduced a Special Appropriation Bill for Eskom for the next two years.

The special bill will provide funding from the National Revenue Fund to allocate an extra R26bn to Eskom in 2019/20 and R33bn for 2020/2021.

This is on top of the R69bn that the energy company was allocated in the national budget in February.

Mboweni said the serious financial and operational challenges faced by Eskom were, to a large extent, caused by governance challenges that were playing themselves out at the Zondo commission.