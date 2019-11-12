Patrick Shai calls out police brutality

Actor and activist Patrick Shai is planning to take the police to task after he was shot

11 times with rubber bullets during a protest in Dobsonville, Soweto, yesterday.

Shai - who was hit in the neck, back, leg, and arms - was rushed to Tshepo Themba Private Hospital, also in Dobsonville, for treatment.

He was attempting to intervene during a stand-off between residents and the

police when he was shot.

The residents were protesting against electricity disconnection in the area, which had left them without power since the weekend.

Shai spoke to Sowetan at his home in Dobsonville just after being released from hospital.

"The police said I should lodge a complaint which can be investigated internally, but I am not going to do that. I will go the Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] route because that is what I think is the right thing," Shai said.

He said he had just came back from a TV interview when he decided to go to the garage at about 9am. After buying some items, he noticed a protest.