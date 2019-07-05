Soweto residents protest for electricity

It has been a tough two weeks for the residents of Orlando East, Soweto, after a substation caught fire leaving them without electricity with temperatures dropping.

Lerato Bile, who runs the Nthabiseng Daycare Centre which caters for about 60 children, told Sowetan life was extremely difficult in freezing weather without electricity in the facility.

"We have to buy gas every week so that we can be able to cook for the kids. Our priority, though, was to make sure that the kids are warm. We borrowed blankets so that we could keep all the kids warm. It has been very difficult to us," said Bile.

While a similar establishment had closed its doors after losing power, Bile said theirs had to remain open.

"Some of the parents do not have any other option. They leave their kids here and have no other place they can take them. We could not shut down our service, the parents have already paid."

Yesterday, Orlando East residents blocked roads leading to the area, protesting against the power outage.

Technicians were sent to the area yesterday and residents abandoned their protest and began cleaning the streets.