Eskom scapegoating Soweto for its colossal failures

In what seems like a calculated move to deflect blame for its financial ruin, last week Eskom released figures on how much Soweto owed in unpaid electricity fees.

Then Eskom representatives took to the media to blame the residents of Soweto for the crisis Eskom is in.

Last week Eskom received yet another bailout from the Treasury to the tune of R59bn. Realising this was not going to be enough to stave off financial ruin, Eskom announced it will take national energy regulator Nersa to court so it can hike electricity rates even more.

Eskom's actions are those of a company in desperate financial straits, that is trying to squeeze the tax and ratepayer as much as it can to try and stay afloat. With news breaking this week as Eskom announced record losses, it's clear the firm is in dire financial straits.