South Africa

Flags to fly at half-mast for 'youthful veteran' Xolani Gwala: President Ramaphosa

By SowetanLIVE - 09 November 2019 - 09:17
Radio 702 Breakfast Show host Xolani Gwala.
Radio 702 Breakfast Show host Xolani Gwala.

The SA flag will fly at half-mast from Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal in honor of broadcaster Xolani Gwala, who died last week.

The announcement was made by The Presidency on Friday evening. It was also announced that Gwala's funeral service, in Impendle in KZN on Saturday, had been declared a "special provincial funeral category 2".

Gwala died on November 1 after battling cancer. He was 44-years-old.

“We have lost a youthful veteran in an important sector in our country. As a professional who qualified in the mid-1990s, Xolani Gwala carried with him the values of our transition to democracy – the values of listening and being open to views that conflict with or offend your own, and a focus on solutions," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

WATCH | Legendary journalist Xolani Gwala honoured at memorial service

Hundreds of people gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, to pay their respects to departed radio journalist ...
News
2 days ago

Robert Marawa reflects on Xolani Gwala's last days

Xolani Gwala's funeral will take place on Saturday, after which he will be buried in Impendle, KZN
News
2 days ago

Farewell my rock, my love

Let me start by thanking all our friends, family and the greater South African public for the outpouring of love over the last few days.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X