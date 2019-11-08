Farewell my rock, my love

Let me start by thanking all our friends, family and the greater South African public for the outpouring of love over the last few days.

It has been extraordinary and each story you have shared will help keep Xolani alive in our hearts and memories.

I met this charming giant of a man with a disarming baritone five years ago when we were introduced by one of my best friends, the late Duma Mndebele. Xolani became my best friend.

I had known him as a smooth, yet stern TV and radio host. Up close, he was smooth, gentle and loving. He showed me the kind of love that dreams are made of.

I rested in his arms knowing that for the first time I had found my soulmate. He was inspiring, both in public and even more so in private.

He brought moral clarity to everything he did and his purpose was pure - to help those among us who needed it the most. We planned fun outings, mostly to KZN and he introduced me to much cooler music than I thought I knew.

His favourite song on those long, meandering drives in the mountains and hills of Impendle to his homestead was Say Now by Zonke.