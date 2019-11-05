We lost the Gwala star far too soon

It is with deep sadness that I note the demise of Xolani Gwala, one of our finest radio journalists. We have lost an incredibly talented journalist, far too soon.

Like stars in the universe, the ones that burn the brightest live shorter lives than others. And with their huge energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell Xolani Gwala, a true inspiration.

An outstanding interviewer, his legacy as a pioneer in the golden-age of radio journalism will never be forgotten. His work, always empathetic but strident in speaking truth to power.