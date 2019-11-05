We lost the Gwala star far too soon
It is with deep sadness that I note the demise of Xolani Gwala, one of our finest radio journalists. We have lost an incredibly talented journalist, far too soon.
Like stars in the universe, the ones that burn the brightest live shorter lives than others. And with their huge energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell Xolani Gwala, a true inspiration.
An outstanding interviewer, his legacy as a pioneer in the golden-age of radio journalism will never be forgotten. His work, always empathetic but strident in speaking truth to power.
It was as nuanced, insightful and well-informed as it could possibly be.
He leaves behind a rich legacy of journalism that impacted people around the country. His powerful defence of the truth in the face of obstacles is truly inspiring.
As a broadcaster he was the consummate professional. His bravery during his fight with cancer had to be admired.
Life is precious and at times cruelly short. Gwala won a few battles with cancer, but this week, he lost the war with it. Hamba kahle, Mphephethwa. You will always remain a perennial symbol of individual excellence.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
