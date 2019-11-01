Xolani Gwala: 'The miracle didn't materialise,' says devastated Peggy-Sue Khumalo

Xolani Gwala's widow, former Miss SA Peggy-Sue Khumalo, has shared her heartbreak over the death of her husband, saying in a statement that the family had hoped for a miracle that never materialised.

The veteran broadcaster died on Friday morning after a long battle with colon cancer.

He was diagnosed in 2017, but was confirmed to be in remission in July last year.

“The children and I, and the rest of the family, are devastated to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness, tragically lost his brave battle against this ferocious disease today,” Khumalo said.

She added that Gwala had undergone treatment in Israel, but that the miracle they were hoping for had not come. Still, she was grateful for precious moments she shared with him over the past few months.