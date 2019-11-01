Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died

Seasoned radio personality Xolani Gwala has died, his family confirmed on 702 on Friday morning.

Gwala had been battling colon cancer prior to his death.

The radio veteran announced in 2017 that he would be off-air as he fought the disease.

It was revealed by 702 station manager in July last year that Xolani was officially in remission and was recovering well.

He returned to the airwaves in August last year for a short time where he thanked his friends, family and fans for their supports.

Shocked fans flooded social media with tributes to the star on Friday morning.