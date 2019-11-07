South Africa

WATCH | Legendary journalist Xolani Gwala honoured at memorial service

By EMILE BOSCH - 07 November 2019 - 10:31

Friends, family and celebrities paid tribute to respected journalist Xolani Gwala at a memorial in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on November 6 2019. Gwala passed away on November 1 2019 after a long battle with colon cancer.

Hundreds of people gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, to pay their respects to departed radio journalist Xolani Gwala on Wednesday. 

SA's first lady, Tshepo Motsepe, was among them. 

Gwala entranced the nation with his charming voice and quick-witted journalism. 

He passed away after a long battle with colon cancer on November 1. 

Gwala was revered by colleagues, friends and family throughout the proceedings. 

Radio 702, his employer at the time of his death, will hold a memorial tomorrow.

Gwala's funeral will take place in his hometown, KwaNovuka, Impendle, in KwaZulu-Natal.

