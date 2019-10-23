Water usage skyrockets, restrictions imminent

Rand Water is on the brink of implementing water restrictions in Gauteng, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces as it struggles to manage demand.

Should the current high patterns of water usage not drop, the water utility has announced that it would be forced to impose restrictions by reducing water supply.

This comes as water levels in its reservoirs are drastically declining due to the extremely high temperatures and lack of rain, which prompted it to issue a warning yesterday.

Eddie Singo, Rand Water's executive manager for operations, said: "We've just hit the record high of water consumption, and that's nothing to celebrate, it's a cause for concern."

Singo said water usage should rather be "hitting the record lows".