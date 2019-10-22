Red tape behind Moloto upgrade delay

The most dangerous parts of the notorious Moloto Road have not been upgraded because the Gauteng government has not handed it over to the national roads agency.

The Gauteng portion of the road includes a high accident zone and is currently a single-lane stretch between the Moloto village and Wagendrift, eastern Pretoria. Another dangerous single lane stretch in the Gauteng portion of the road is between Wagendrift and the Roodeplaat Dam area.

The long-overdue upgrades on the Gauteng portion of the road cannot commence until the province hands it over for construction work to begin.

In February, the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) was allocated R3,3bn by Treasury to upgrade the road, including expanding some parts of it from single lanes to double lanes.

Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said in Mpumalanga, where they're working on a 48,8km stretch of the R573, they had completed four priority intersections.

Several intersections on the road including in Vlaklaagte and Mathyzynsloop have already been transformed into traffic circles in an effort to manage traffic flows in a road which sees thousands of people mainly from the former KwaNdebele homeland commuting to and from Pretoria in Putco buses daily.