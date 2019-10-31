South Africa

Mpumalanga teen's leg chopped off in horror panga attack

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 31 October 2019 - 14:58
Police have yet to make an arrest after a Mpumalanga teen had his leg severed with a panga on Wednesday.
Image: RUSA

Police have yet to make an arrest after a 13-year-old boy had his leg cut off with a panga in Anthol Trust, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said officers attended to a scene where an angry mob set alight homes belonging to those allegedly responsible for the horror attack.

He said police received information that a child's leg had been "severed by two men".

"They immediately rushed to the scene and found the boy’s severed leg. The community members then proceeded to the place where the alleged suspects reside and set alight two huts," said Hlathi.

Hlathi said cases of attempted murder and arson had been opened but no arrests had been made yet.

People with information related to the incident were urged to contact police.

Following the incident, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma warned community members against taking the law into their own hands.

