Four Joburg constables appear in court on murder and assault charges
Four police constables arrested in connection with the alleged fatal beating of a man in custody appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.
The four, who were arrested by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday, were remanded in custody until Wednesday for a bail application.
They will face charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The constables allegedly repeatedly assaulted two male suspects, aged 36 and 39, in the holding cells at the Honeydew police station in Johannesburg on Sunday October 20.
“It is alleged that the four on-duty constables continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old male dropped down whilst in handcuffs,” said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa on Friday.
He was allegedly assaulted on the floor. “After the assaults, the [police officers] left the arrested males in the holding cell.”
The man’s family went to visit him on Sunday and discovered that he had died.
Seisa said Ipid had decided not to release the name of the victim out of respect for him and his family.
Ipid was informed of the incident and after investigating arrested the constables. They are Rudzani Marumo, 36, Zanele Twala, 32, Mpho Tshikosi, 30, and Thabong Makgota, 25.