Four Joburg constables appear in court on murder and assault charges

Four police constables arrested in connection with the alleged fatal beating of a man in custody appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.

The four, who were arrested by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday, were remanded in custody until Wednesday for a bail application.

They will face charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The constables allegedly repeatedly assaulted two male suspects, aged 36 and 39, in the holding cells at the Honeydew police station in Johannesburg on Sunday October 20.