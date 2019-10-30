DUT student Sandile Ndlovu's alleged killer arrested

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of an 18-year-old Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu. DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the institution has been working closely with the South African Police Services (SAPS) on the case.

“The university decided to appoint a team of private investigators to assist with the murder investigation. The private investigators made a positive breakthrough a few days ago. After informing the SAPS, the suspect was arrested immediately,” Khan said.

Khan said they could not divulge full details of the arrest nor the full details of the suspect.

“The university is pleased with the positive development in the investigation and we would like to extend our gratitude to the private investigators and to the police for successfully arresting the suspect. We hope that justice will be served for Sandile and his family,” Khan said.