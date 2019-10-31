Family of slain DUT student await suspect's court appearance

The family of slain Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu are not getting their hopes up ahead of the appearance in court of the man accused of killing him.

Family spokesperson Tshepo Mokoena, Ndlovu’s uncle, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday that a report from the investigating officer differed from an official comment released by the police, which made them anxious.

He said the investigating officer told them the suspect had been denied bail and remanded in custody, but police said he was yet to appear in court.