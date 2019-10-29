Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat

A teacher from Clanwilliam in the Western Cape has been stabbed to death in her apartment.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Allison Plaatjies. Her injuries were so severe she was allegedly decapitated.

Plaatjies, who taught Afrikaans to grade 5 students at Sederberg Primary School and originally came from Swellendam, was discovered in her apartment in Katjiepiering Street with multiple stab wounds at about 7.15pm on Sunday.

“The circumstances surrounding a body of a 26-year-old woman that was found ...are being investigated. Police members attended the scene and they found the victim already passed on due to the injuries she sustained,” said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Police are investigating a case of murder against the suspect, who was arrested shortly after Plaatjies' body was found.

He is expected to appear in court once charged.