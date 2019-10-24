DA calls urgent council meeting to elect interim leader

Their resignation was preceded by that of City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday, who told a press briefing that the DA that elected Zille on Sunday was not the party he joined.

Maimane’s resignation also left the DA leaderless in parliament, where he also served as the leader of the official opposition.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen ceased to occupy that position upon Maimane's resignation, because he had been appointed by him in terms of party's constitution.

In a statement on Thursday, after a meeting of the party's federal executive, Zille said the DA had to ensure that the democratic project was not derailed by either internal or external issues.

“The FedEx was convened on Thursday morning to study a legal opinion by the DA federal legal commission on the steps required to fill the leadership vacancies in a way that does not undermine the federal constitution and does not negatively affect the political operations of the DA,” said Zille.

“The federal council (FedCo) will be convened as soon as practically possible; FedCo will elect an Interim federal leader and an interim federal chairperson; a federal congress will be convened as soon as practically possible, with a provisional target of April 2020,” said Zille.

Meanwhile, MP Annelie Lotriet said in a statement that as caucus chairperson, she would act as the DA's interim parliamentary leader until a caucus election took place. The DA’s deputy chief whip, Jacques Julius, will act as interim chief whip.