Herman Mashaba leaves Joburg in a mess

Following Herman Mashaba running away from being accountable for a mess he has plunged our city into, I hear noise from those who embrace mediocrity, saying he has left a legacy and has performed better than ANC in the past three years when he was busy destroying our city's finances and reversed the gains of city citizens, especially the poor.

His legacy can be traced in the rubbish piles that are all over the place in and around Soweto and Alex. These townships were better off before he ascended to power.

Finances of the city are in a negative and he had to loan money to pay salaries from Absa last month. I strongly believe that he must be charged for fruitless and wasteful expenditure because he spent millions, if not billions of rands, in chasing shadows of his predecessors without securing even one conviction.

He purged lot of people from revenue offices and 99,9% of them are back at work, while he was forced to pay them full salaries during their unlawful suspensions and dismissals.