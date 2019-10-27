South Africa

John Steenhuisen elected as DA's parliamentary leader

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 October 2019 - 14:34
John Steenhuisen has been elected as the Democratic Alliance's parliamentary leader.
John Steenhuisen has been elected as the Democratic Alliance's parliamentary leader.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the election of John Steenhuisen as its parliamentary leader.

“I can confirm that the position was uncontested with only one nomination. Therefore the new parliamentary leader is John Steenhuisen,” said the party’s parliamentary caucus chairperson Annelie Lotriet.

“The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support,” she said.

The announcement comes after the party's parliamentary leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned on Wednesday, two days after City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned.

Thabo Mbeki on changes in the DA: 'It has to do with continuing racism'

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on recent developments in the DA
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
X