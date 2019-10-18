SA man arrested for hotel murder in Alaska confesses to 2nd killing

Days before her body was found, Alaskan police were called by a woman who, while walking on a busy anchorage street, picked up a memory card which contained a trove of pictures and video footage showing a naked woman being strangled to death in a hotel room.

Detectives were said to have identified Smith from another investigation, with the footage ultimately leading to his arrest.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Cori Mills said charges relating to the death of another woman, murdered some time in 2018, were proffered against Smith on Thursday this week.

“The two alleged incidents occurred over a year apart.

“Following the arrest of Smith for the murder of the first victim, the Anchorage Police Department conducted an interview.

“During the interview, Smith admitted to shooting another female victim between 2017 and 2018,” Mills said.

“According to the police officers, he provided the location of her body.

“Earlier this year, Alaska State Troopers recovered a skull with a gunshot wound from an area near the location identified by Smith,” she added.