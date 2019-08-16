Wife killer Jason Rohde takes bail battle to SCA after high rules he's flight risk

Wife killer Jason Rohde is pinning his hopes of being released on bail on the supreme court of appeal (SCA).

This after the high court in Cape Town dismissed his application for leave to appeal against its decision not to grant him bail.

After a brief hearing on Friday, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe ruled that no other court could come to a different decision to hers. Salie-Hlophe dismissed Rohde’s application for release on bail pending his appeal against his conviction and sentence in the SCA on Thursday.

Salie-Hlophe said Rohde was a flight risk and had South African, Australian and UK passports. He also has dual SA and Australian citizenship.

Salie-Hlophe said the real estate mogul had travelled to England for the Rugby World Cup in 2015 using an expired SA passport and returned on his Australian one.

"This in my view illustrates a comfortable ability on the part of [Rohde] to stay in travel mode, vacillating between passports of different countries, notwithstanding it having been expired," said Salie-Hlophe.