Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on Wednesday postponed the sentencing proceedings of wife-killer Jason Rohde.

Defence advocate Graham van der Spuy told the Cape Town High Court that Rohde's twin daughters‚ who were writing matric exams‚ would be available to testify in mitigation of his sentence only on Monday November 26.

He also said that a close friend of Rohde had made himself available as a character witness.

Van der Spuy said that a psychologist who has been providing therapy to his client's daughters had also made himself available to testify for the defence.

Salie-Hlophe granted a postponement until December 19 for the defence to take instructions from Rohde at Pollsmoor prison.

The former Lew Geffen/Sotheby's International Realty CEO has been held at the prison since his conviction on November 8 for the murder of his wife‚ Susan. He was also convicted for attempting to defeat the ends of justice by staging the murder as a suicide.