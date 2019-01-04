String of devastating SMSes in Witbank murder-suicide tragedy

Police officers raced across town in a desperate bid to prevent a murder-suicide‚ only to be left shattered when their colleague allegedly killed his wife‚ before turning the gun on himself.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma on Friday described the trauma experienced by his team.

The sergeant‚ who was attached to the Witbank police station‚ is alleged to have killed his wife on January 3 2019.

He left her body in her car on the streets of Tasbet Park in Witbank.