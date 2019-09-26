Sharpeville man shoots girlfriends before turning gun on himself

A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his two girlfriends and later turned the gun on himself on Thursday morning in Sharpeville.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police responded to a complaint at a house in Sharpeville after neighbours alerted them.

“Upon arrival we found the man dead in the house with the one woman believed to be his girlfriend and another one was found outside the house laying dead as well also believed to be the girlfriend,” said Makhubele.

Makhubele said the women’s cars were found parked outside the man’s house.

“The man was with the one woman inside the house preparing to go to work when the other girlfriend arrived, an argument broke out and the man allegedly began firing shots at the women before shooting himself,” said Makhubele.

An investigation is underway.