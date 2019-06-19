Man murders girlfriend in Limpopo supermarket and kills himself

Paulos Mokwana walked into a supermarket, then shot and killed his partner Valencia Mnisi before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Mokwana, 33, arrived at the shop where Mnisi, 30, worked and “without saying anything, he shot her to death in full view of other employees and customers”.

“Later he was found lying dead within this shop, in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound and the firearm lying next to his body.”

Ngoepe said the cause for the murder is still unknown but “domestic violence may not be ruled out”.

The couple were from Manoke village outside Burgersfort.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged residents and communities to seek professional help instead of resorting to violence.