DNA results confirm identity of woman buried under lover's bed

The 41-year-old woman who was killed and found buried inside her boyfriend’s house in Vlakfontein has been identified.

Mathapelo Mbele’s DNA results were given to her family on Tuesday after her body was discovered, buried in a shallow grave under her lover’s bed.

Mbele was discovered after her 28-year-old live-in lover Thokozani Samuel Sibeko allegedly confessed to her killing.

Sibeko allegedly killed and buried his lover, living with her corpse for nearly two months until a concerned friend of the dead woman contacted the police, leading to the discovery of her remains on August 4.

Sibeko is expected back in court in October after he abandoned his bail application.

Mbele’s family confirmed to the Sowetan that the mother of two was identified as their relative.

“We are still processing everything that has happened, but we want to lay her to rest on Friday,” said Mohau Mbele.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo could not immediately confirm whether the DNA results had been released to the family.