Buang Jones: 'Poverty issues are important to me, I grew up in a shack'

"I stayed in an informal settlement and that is the reason this Alex inquiry is very close to my heart. We stayed in a shack until 1998. It was very difficult in high school. I'd go to school without food. I'd walk long distances to collect water. I used bucket toilets and pit latrines. I can relate to the humiliating experience of many other black people," Jones said.

"On a weekly basis the bucket has to be removed from your makeshift toilet and put on the side of the road [for collection]. Sometimes because we had a big family, we could not wait for the bucket to be fetched. We had to dig a hole where you empty the bucket. The stench is unbearable."

During last week's hearings, Jones's line of questioning raised the ire of Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile who accused Jones of trying to "intimidate me".

"I was really disappointed [by Maile]. Personally I felt insulted. I really tried to restrain myself in order not to stoop to his level because I cannot abuse this platform. I have an obligation to protect the integrity of the inquiry."

Bloemfontein-born Jones said their shack was built on invaded land without services.

His family moved to an RDP house, also in Phelindaba, in 1999. The following year, he finished matric at the age of 16.

He enrolled at the University of North West to begin his LLB degree. In 2003 he moved to the University of Johannesburg to do his third year. Due to financial constraints, in 2004 he dropped out and went back home, something he described as a blessing in disguise.