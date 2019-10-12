Three dead, one critical in collision with truck at petrol station

Three people, including a child around 8 or 9 years of age, were killed when their vehicle apparently collided with the rear trailer of a truck at a petrol station on the N12 near Fochville on Friday evening, paramedics said.

Another occupant of the vehicle is in a critical condition, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

He said ER24 paramedics along with provincial emergency medical and other private services were on the scene at 8.35pm.