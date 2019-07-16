Families of 9 Mpumalanga crash victims identify their bodies

Families of the nine crash victims who died while coming from an induction for their first job at a mine have arrived at the Middelburg government mortuary to identify their loved ones.

Nine young people who were interns at ALS mine died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with an articulated truck on Friday afternoon on the N11 road between Hendrina and Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

Eight of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and forensic DNA tests had to be done to identify the deceased.