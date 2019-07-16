South Africa

Families of 9 Mpumalanga crash victims identify their bodies

By Mandla Khoza - 16 July 2019 - 12:32
The scene of an accident on the R11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon where nine people were killed, eight of them burnt beyond recognition.
Image: Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department.

Families of the nine crash victims who died  while coming from an induction for their first job at a mine have arrived at the Middelburg government mortuary to identify their loved ones. 

Nine young people who were interns  at ALS mine died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with an articulated truck on Friday afternoon on the N11 road between Hendrina and Middelburg in Mpumalanga. 

Eight of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and forensic DNA tests had to be done to identify the deceased. 

