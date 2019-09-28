Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria

Police confirmed that seven people died in a serious accident on the N1 freeway, north of Pretoria, on Friday.

A truck involved in the crash burst into flames.

Tshwane metro police said that the multi-vehicle crash took place between Pumulani Plaza and Walmansthal. Police initially said at least eight people had died, with more casualties possible as officials continue to retrieve more bodies.

However, they later revised this to seven, with one person so severely injured they initially thought their remains were of two separate people.

The fatal crash involving two trucks and six light motor vehicles led to one truck being completely burnt and forced the road to be closed in both directions. The south-bound carriageway has since been reopened.

“It’s a horrific accident scene, one vehicle was completely burnt. Authorities are still on the scene trying to recover more bodies. It is even difficult to spot people,” said Tshwane’s Metro Police spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba.