South Africa

One dead and two trapped after two trucks collide in KwaZulu-Natal

By Lwandile Bhengu - 02 August 2019 - 16:33
One person has died following a truck accident on Fields Hill, west of Durban.
One person has died following a truck accident on Fields Hill, west of Durban.
Image: Rescue Care paramedics

A truck driver died and two people were trapped inside the vehicle after a serious collision on the notorious Fields Hill, west of Durban, on Friday.

The accident happened on the M13 freeway shortly before 3pm.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after a truck drove straight into another truck at the bottom of Fields Hill, at the intersection of Richmond Road, heading into Pinetown.

“Three people are severely entrapped in one of the trucks and unfortunately the driver has sustained major injuries and has passed away,” said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

Families of 9 Mpumalanga crash victims identify their bodies

Eight of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and forensic DNA tests had to be done to identify the deceased.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes in Worcester

A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.
News
3 weeks ago

The road has become notorious for collisions due to its steepness. In 2013, 24 people were killed at the same area after a truck ploughed through the intersection, colliding with several other vehicles.

Jamieson said on Friday afternoon that paramedics were working to stabilise the two trapped men while attempting to free them from the wreckage.

“Rescuers, together with advanced life support paramedics, are stabilising the other two and they are going to be using the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools to cut the men free from the wreckage,” he said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X