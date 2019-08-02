One dead and two trapped after two trucks collide in KwaZulu-Natal

A truck driver died and two people were trapped inside the vehicle after a serious collision on the notorious Fields Hill, west of Durban, on Friday.

The accident happened on the M13 freeway shortly before 3pm.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after a truck drove straight into another truck at the bottom of Fields Hill, at the intersection of Richmond Road, heading into Pinetown.

“Three people are severely entrapped in one of the trucks and unfortunately the driver has sustained major injuries and has passed away,” said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.