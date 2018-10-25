'I prayed my brother's life is spared'

A report detailing the cause of the horrific accident that killed 26 people on the N1 highway between Modimolle and Mookgophong in Limpopo on Friday will be released this week.

Limpopo MEC for transport Makoma Makhurupetji told mourners attending a joint memorial service for the crash victims yesterday that engineers were in the process of completing the report as instructed by transport minister Blade Nzimande.

Emotions ran high during the joint memorial service held at the Capricorn FET College campus in Senwabarwana.

Families of the deceased cried hysterically when they spoke of how their relatives perished in the accident.

Social workers and religious leaders had a hard time counselling and calming down the relatives who could not cope with their loss.

It is alleged the driver of a truck carrying cement had lost control of the vehicle and it veered into oncoming traffic, causing the horrific accident.

Most of the casualties in the multi-vehicle crash were travelling in a 22-seater minibus taxi heading to Gauteng.