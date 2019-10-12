Nigerian president calls for stricter laws on sex abuse

Nigeria's president called for stricter laws against sexual abuse on Friday after a documentary showed a university lecturer propositioning a reporter posing as an underage student.

The BBC film used an undercover reporter to expose sexual harassment at two universities in Nigeria and Ghana, sparking debate on social media about the problem of "sex for grades".

"Nigeria needs stricter laws to protect girls and women from abuse," said President Muhammadu Buhari in a tweet.

"I acknowledge that we need to do more as a country to address incidents of sexual violence and sexual abuse in our schools; and all forms of discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women's rights," he added.

Buhari said he welcomed amendments proposed by the National Assembly to address these issues, without giving details, and urged police and schools to take harassment cases seriously.