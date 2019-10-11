Municipal manager in trouble for stopping R4.5m party

A Mpumalanga municipality that battles to supply its residents with water allegedly wants to spend R4.5m on an entertainment event.

The Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Siyabuswa was also paying another service provider R2m annually to monitor its performance.

The municipality has now moved to suspend its municipal manager, Thami Kubheka, for terminating some of these alleged dodgy contracts, among other changes he has implemented.

Kubheka, who was served with a suspension letter this week, had shelved plans to host the "entertainment event" for which a private company had been paid R500,000, allegedly without doing any work.

Kubheka confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that he had been given seven days to respond and give reasons why the municipality should not go ahead with putting him on suspension.

The letter indicating the municipality's intention to suspend him was sent via email on Wednesday and was signed by mayor Thulare Madileng, Kubheka said.