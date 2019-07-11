The president appoints ambassadors and can remove them at the recommendation of the international relations and cooperation minister.

Koloane‚ whose term as an ambassador ends in December‚ admitted under cross examination in the State Capture inquiry this week that he used the name of former president Jacob Zuma and two Cabinet ministers to get the clearance for the Gupta plane to land at the national key point airport.

Turning to another ambassador‚ Zindzi Mandela‚ whose comments on land reform have dominated news in the past few weeks‚ Pandor said there was nothing wrong with the ambassador stating the policy perspective of SA particularly with respect to such a painful matter as land.

"However I did say there is a particular conduct I expect of our diplomats and once you become immersed in the hurly burly of back and forth‚ it may go to a level that then distracts from your position as a representative of the president and our country overseas‚ it harms our standing.

"But as to restating our intention that there should be far more equitable access to land‚ no one can quarrel with such an opinion‚" said Pandor.

