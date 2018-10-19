Two life sentences‚ plus 10 years in prison.

That was the sentence handed down to Bluff resident Wayne Parkes on Friday after being convicted of twice raping a six-year-old girl and of creating and being in possession of more than 3‚200 images of child pornography.

Durban Regional Court magistrate Karen Moopenar said during sentencing that the images were of babies‚ young children and teenagers.

“They were naked and involved with sexual acts with other children and with adults.

“Child pornography is an evil in every democratic society‚” she said.

“The child you raped twice you also used to create pornographic images. She was a child from your neighbourhood and her mother trusted you.

“The mother says in her victim impact statement that her daughter is traumatised‚ she does not trust anyone ... she refuses to go to school sometimes.

“We just don’t know what the long term effects will be on her.”

The images were found on Parkes’ computer by a team of policemen‚ including investigating officer Sergeant Rodwin Auguste‚ after a tip-off in 2016 from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

In argument on sentence‚ prosecutor Jerome Gnanapragas said child pornography sites were constantly monitored by government enforcement agencies around the world.

When someone logged onto the sites and downloaded the images‚ their IP addresses were flagged and alerts were sent to the country of origin.

Parkes‚ who used to work as a boilermaker‚ told a probation officer in an interview that he enjoyed looking at child pornography and it “aroused him”.

This‚ the magistrate said‚ was particularly concerning. “The courts have a duty to protect children by handing down appropriate sentences.”

Although she took into account that Parkes had said that he too had been sexually abused as a child‚ Moopenar said she could find no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the legislated minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the rapes.

“In fact‚” she said‚ “the aggravating factors of this case far outweigh the any mitigating ones.”

She imposed the 10 year sentence for the possession and creation of the images.

She also ordered that his name be entered on the child sex offenders register.

Another man arrested at the same time as Parkes on similar charges has yet to stand trial. He will appear in court again in November.