Protector Busi Mkhwebane clears Bathabile Dlamini

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini of deliberately misleading parliament over the social grants debacle.

Dlamini said in her 2016 budget vote speech in parliament that SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would take over paying grants in April 2017. At the last minute, she approached the Constitutional Court to extend Cash Paymaster Services' contract to administer the grants. A year later, Sassa had to approach the court to again extend the contract to September 2018.

DA MP Bridget Masango complained to the public protector in March 2017 that when Dlamini delivered her speech in parliament, it was unlikely that she did not know that Sassa "would not be ready to perform the function of distributing social grants".

Mkhwebane's vindication of Dlamini comes despite a scathing judgment by the ConCourt in September last year that found Dlamini's conduct was reckless and grossly negligent in the grants saga, and that she failed to disclose information before an inquiry into her role in the crisis in 2017.