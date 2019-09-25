South Africa

KZN man arrested for raping three sisters 'in front of their children'

By Orrin Singh - 25 September 2019 - 14:05
A man was arrested in Inanda, north of Durban, after fleeing Jozini, where he is believed to have terrorised women.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for allegedly raping three sisters in front of their children in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

The 36-year-old man was arrested recently in Inanda, north of Durban, after fleeing Jozini, where he is believed to have terrorised women. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man has been charged with 11 counts, ranging from rape and sexual assault to kidnapping and robbery. 

"In one of the incidents, on September 16 at 3am, the suspect approached three siblings, who were in their homestead in Jozini, where he threatened them. He allegedly raped the three in front of their children," said Mbele.

"The suspect took their cellphones, cash and clothing before he fled."

A case of rape was opened at Jozini police station and the docket was transferred to Jozini detectives for further investigation.

"The suspect fled to Inanda, where he is  in hiding. While at Inanda, he committed another case of assault and he was arrested by Inanda police officers," said Mbele.

"The Jozini detectives were alerted and they fetched him from Inanda police station."

