30 years worth of work, memories up in smoke

A devastating fire has wiped out more than 30 years of her family's memories for a 56-year-old woman.

Mirriam Mabena and her family lost their home when a fire burnt down plot 103 on Great North Road in Pomona informal settlement on the East Rand.

More than 200 shacks were razed to the ground on Monday night in the settlement in Kempton Park, leaving more than 800 people homeless.

Residents yesterday desperately searched for any belongings they could find in the

ashes.

Mabena, who was given the house by her former employer, said she and her family were the first to stay on the plot in the three-bedroom house.

"I've been working as a domestic worker and living in this home for 32 years. My children and my grandchildren were born and raised here."

Mabena said others moved into the area because it was closer to their workplaces.