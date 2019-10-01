Mayor promises to rebuild Kempton Park shacks after fire leaves 900 homeless

Help will be given to about 900 people left destitute after a fire swept through Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park on Monday night, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said.

The city’s emergency services said more than 200 shacks had burnt down.

“We are now in a better position to help the community, so we’re calling for calm, calling for them to allow us to work with them,” said Masina.

He was speaking on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after a walkabout at the settlement.