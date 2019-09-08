One dies in Cape Town shack fire

One person died after a fire broke out at the informal settlement Sarepta in Cape Town on Sunday morning‚ the City's fire and rescue services said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire broke out in Elim street just before 5.30am.

Carelse said a team was dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire after 6am.

He said fire-fighters found the body of a man who was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.





