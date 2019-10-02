Metro cops target more churches

Johannesburg metro police will be intensifying raids on churches that violate by-laws which include members parking on pavements and playing loud music during services, especially on Sundays.

This comes after 20 churches in Yeoville were raided on Sunday in an operation which saw tables, chairs and musical instruments worth about half-a-million rand impounded. The churches are now liable for a R3,200 fee to be able to recover their impounded items.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told Sowetan yesterday that the raids were a response to an "increased" number of complaints by residents about loud music, congestion of sidewalks and double-parking incidents during church services.

"There will be regular raids because the city's by-laws are being contravened ... due to excessive loud music, traffic obstruction with the overcrowding of the pavement, double and triple parking incidents," Minnaar said.