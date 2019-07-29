Firefighters injured as blaze leaves shacks gutted in Cape Town

Three injured firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment after responding to a fire that gutted dozens of shacks overnight in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

The blaze started at around midnight and took several hours to extinguish. Disaster Risk Management officials confirmed later on Monday that 256 structures had been destroyed, leaving 1,280 people without shelter.

The community called for donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and baby items to be dropped off at the Living Hope Centre in Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members initially responded to the fire.