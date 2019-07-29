South Africa

Firefighters injured as blaze leaves shacks gutted in Cape Town

By staff reporter - 29 July 2019 - 16:29
A fire destroyed shacks overnight at Masiphumelele in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Three injured firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment after responding to a fire that gutted dozens of shacks overnight in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

The blaze started at around midnight and took several hours to extinguish. Disaster Risk Management officials confirmed later on Monday that 256 structures had been destroyed, leaving 1,280 people without shelter.

The community called for donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and baby items to be dropped off at the Living Hope Centre in Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members initially responded to the fire.

"When the first officer arrived on scene he made a quick assessment and called upon more resources," he said.

Eighteen firefighting engines, two rescue vehicles and 79 staff were brought in to contain the blaze.

"One adult male was treated for heat exposure by Metro ambulance staff. Three firefighters were hospitalised as a result of various injuries sustained during the incident,” said Carelse.

The fire was extinguished at 7am.

- TMG Digital

