Come hell or high water‚ shack dwellers from Narens Farm‚ close to Lenasia‚ south of Johannesburg‚ have vowed they will not be moved - neither by residents nor government.

Land invaders from the informal settlement have taken a stand not to be deterred by disgruntled Lenasia homeowners who want them removed from a piece of land with immediate effect.

"It will be a civil war when they try and remove us from this land‚" a shack owner said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of shacks have been erected on the piece of land a short distance away from Lenasia south.

By Tuesday morning‚ the sound of pickaxes and shovels echoed through the air as more land claimers were seen clearing pieces of land to start building.

Stray dogs and chickens strolled along the dusty roads of the informal settlement.

Betty Bobotyana was busy handwashing her laundry in a plastic container outside her two-bedroom shack on the chilly morning. Her young son peddled his bicycle around the yard.

The mother of two moved to the area from Protea South about three months ago. "I came here looking for a place because I was renting‚ but now I got a place here. Now I have a stand of my own."