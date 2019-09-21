DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu succumbs to his injuries

Sandile Ndlovu, the Durban University of Technology student who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died.

The first-year industrial engineering student had been in intensive care after he was brutally assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on September 16.

"It is with great pain and sadness to inform you that Sandile has passed on this morning to be with the Lord, thank you for your prayers and support, we are shattered as a family and we will continue to seek justice for Son," Ndlovu's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, tweeted.