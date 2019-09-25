South Africa

Stabbed to death over a cigarette: Justice served eight years later

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 25 September 2019 - 09:39
One of the men grabbed the victim, while the other stabbed him several times.
One of the men grabbed the victim, while the other stabbed him several times.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

Eight years after insulting, then stabbing to death a young man who asked for a cigarette, two men have been jailed for murder in the Northern Cape.

Boy Dingakeng, 42, and Lesego Botshelong, 51, were sentenced last week to 15 years imprisonment.

The pair had, in January 2011, been asked for a cigarette by a 22-year-old at a tavern in Ganap village, near Tsineng.

“The deceased asked for a cigarette from one of the accused. Instead of giving a cigarette he insulted him,” said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The young man picked up a stone and threw it at one of the men.

“One accused grabbed and held the deceased, while the other one stabbed him. After being stabbed, the deceased was declared dead at the scene,” said Ramatseba.

Children's book illustrators stabbed, injured in Mooi River home attack

Two children's book illustrators were attacked at home in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend by intruders who stabbed one, leaving him in a ...
News
1 day ago

UKZN student stabbed to death at event

The family of a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student and model who died on Sunday is still reeling in shock.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X